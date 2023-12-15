Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
17:33 · FRI December 15, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Franberri - 13:20 Newcastle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Sectional Timing, Top-Rated

Franberri shaped really well when fourth behind Quantum Cat on her handicap debut last month and can reverse the form here. Franberri faced a very difficult task the way that race developed as she was held up off a modest gallop, but she charged home on the far side in eyecatching fashion, clocking a good sectional time, and was ultimately beaten little more than a length in fourth. The lightly-raced three-year-old remains open to improvement after only four starts and can raise her game granted a stiffer test at the trip. The continued good form of the Roger Varian yard is also in her favour.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING