Franberri shaped really well when fourth behind Quantum Cat on her handicap debut last month and can reverse the form here. Franberri faced a very difficult task the way that race developed as she was held up off a modest gallop, but she charged home on the far side in eyecatching fashion, clocking a good sectional time, and was ultimately beaten little more than a length in fourth. The lightly-raced three-year-old remains open to improvement after only four starts and can raise her game granted a stiffer test at the trip. The continued good form of the Roger Varian yard is also in her favour.
