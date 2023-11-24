Star of Lady M has dropped a long way in the weights since the start of the season and she went close to taking advantage of her reduced mark at Wolverhampton last month, losing out by just a nose after racing closer to the strong pace than ideal on just her second start at six furlongs. She has edged up 1 lb but is still well treated based on some of the placed form she showed off higher marks earlier in the campaign and the booking of Oisin Murphy for the first time is a positive.

