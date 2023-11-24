Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
17:43 · FRI November 24, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Star of Lady M - 15:30 Lingfield

Flags: Jockey Uplift, Top-Rated

Star of Lady M has dropped a long way in the weights since the start of the season and she went close to taking advantage of her reduced mark at Wolverhampton last month, losing out by just a nose after racing closer to the strong pace than ideal on just her second start at six furlongs. She has edged up 1 lb but is still well treated based on some of the placed form she showed off higher marks earlier in the campaign and the booking of Oisin Murphy for the first time is a positive.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

