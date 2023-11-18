Strictlyadancer had a productive time during the 2021/22 season, winning on three occasions including twice over this course and distance. He missed all of last season but shaped with encouragement on his reappearance at Chepstow last month and confirmed that promise when fourth over this course and distance three weeks ago, faring easily best of those ridden off the pace.

Strictlyadancer has edged up 1 lb for that effort but he is on his last winning mark so is clearly still well treated and ought to go well in a race he landed in 2021. Some of Christian Williams' runners have struggled in recent months but the yard had its first winner since the end of August when Jony Max scored at Fakenham earlier in the week and there have been signs of late that the stable's form is starting to pick up, while Strictlyadancer has shown he's in good form in any case.