Bicep had an up-and-down campaign on the turf but he's developing a good record on the all-weather and has been better than ever of late. Bicep scored over this course and distance on his penultimate start, taking his record on the all-weather to two from two, and he then shaped like the best horse at the weights when a close-up fifth over a mile here last week. Bicep travelled well in a prominent position and hit the front approaching the final furlong but he was headed inside the final 100 yards and had no more to offer, leaving the impression he was stretched by the longer trip. He will be suited by dropping back a furlong here and still appeals as being on a fair mark.

