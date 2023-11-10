Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
17:41 · FRI November 10, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Bicep - 11:45 Newcastle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Bicep had an up-and-down campaign on the turf but he's developing a good record on the all-weather and has been better than ever of late. Bicep scored over this course and distance on his penultimate start, taking his record on the all-weather to two from two, and he then shaped like the best horse at the weights when a close-up fifth over a mile here last week. Bicep travelled well in a prominent position and hit the front approaching the final furlong but he was headed inside the final 100 yards and had no more to offer, leaving the impression he was stretched by the longer trip. He will be suited by dropping back a furlong here and still appeals as being on a fair mark.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

