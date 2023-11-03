Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
16:04 · FRI November 03, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Ginger Mail - 14:53 Ayr

Flags: Horses For Courses, Hot Trainer

Ginger Mail made a winning return in this event 12 months ago and he also posted a couple of good efforts in defeat later in the campaign, including when runner-up back over this course and distance on his penultimate start. Ginger Mail shaped as if amiss when pulled up at Perth on his final start of the campaign but he has been given plenty of time to get over that and is clearly effective over this course and distance and when fresh. He makes his return with the Nick Alexander yard among the winners and he ought to launch a bold bid from what appears to be a fair mark.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Sporting Life
