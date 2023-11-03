Ginger Mail made a winning return in this event 12 months ago and he also posted a couple of good efforts in defeat later in the campaign, including when runner-up back over this course and distance on his penultimate start. Ginger Mail shaped as if amiss when pulled up at Perth on his final start of the campaign but he has been given plenty of time to get over that and is clearly effective over this course and distance and when fresh. He makes his return with the Nick Alexander yard among the winners and he ought to launch a bold bid from what appears to be a fair mark.