Antrim Coast shaped with significant promise when runner-up on his hurdling debut at Navan last month, really taking the eye with how powerfully he finished after the final flight, and he confirmed that positive impression when getting off the mark at Punchestown 18 days ago. Antrim Coast was produced to lead before the last and he again proved strong at the finish, powering four and a quarter lengths clear in the style of one with much more to offer (he has the Timeform Large P). Those efforts came over two and a half miles and he ought to prove well suited by this step up in trip to three miles.

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.