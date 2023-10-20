Valley of Flowers is thriving and completed the hat-trick with plenty to spare at Newcastle last week, not needing to come off the bridle to win by four lengths in a style rarely seen in a low-level handicap. That success was achieved over two miles but Valley of Flowers had been an impressive winner over this course and distance on her previous outing when she seemed to relish the testing conditions she will be faced with again on Saturday. She has gone up 6 lb for her latest success and is in a better race but she is clearly in excellent order and looks up to the task.

