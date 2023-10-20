Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
16:55 · FRI October 20, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Valley of Flowers - 16:55 Catterick

Flags: Horses For Courses, Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Valley of Flowers is thriving and completed the hat-trick with plenty to spare at Newcastle last week, not needing to come off the bridle to win by four lengths in a style rarely seen in a low-level handicap. That success was achieved over two miles but Valley of Flowers had been an impressive winner over this course and distance on her previous outing when she seemed to relish the testing conditions she will be faced with again on Saturday. She has gone up 6 lb for her latest success and is in a better race but she is clearly in excellent order and looks up to the task.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

