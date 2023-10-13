The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Afadil made a bright start to his hurdling career last season, winning his first two start with the minimum of fuss and set some stiffish tasks afterwards. He proved better than ever when signing of with a win in a handicap hurdle at Ayr in April, proving a class apart taking on his elders for the first time. That form looks solid for the grade and Afadil makes his return to action from just 6 lb higher. The manner in which he won last time suggests he has much more to offer and he is a horse to keep firmly on the right side.
