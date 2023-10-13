Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
17:11 · FRI October 13, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Afadil - 16:50 Chepstow

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Afadil made a bright start to his hurdling career last season, winning his first two start with the minimum of fuss and set some stiffish tasks afterwards. He proved better than ever when signing of with a win in a handicap hurdle at Ayr in April, proving a class apart taking on his elders for the first time. That form looks solid for the grade and Afadil makes his return to action from just 6 lb higher. The manner in which he won last time suggests he has much more to offer and he is a horse to keep firmly on the right side.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

