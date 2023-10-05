Coco Jamboo ran well when runner-up behind a smart prospect in a big-field handicap at York on her penultimate start and she then raised her game to score at Sandown last month. That was a drop in grade for Coco Jamboo and she made the most of it in style, impressing with how fluently she travelled and how readily she settled matters when produced to lead over a furlong out. That seven-furlong handicap was run at just a modest gallop but Coco Jamboo found an excellent turn of foot, clocking a good closing sectional to draw two and three-quarter lengths clear. She still looks well treated after a 6 lb rise in the weights and can follow up.

