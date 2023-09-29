Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
16:10 · FRI September 29, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Greek Order - 15:40 Newmarket

Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

Greek Order has won both starts in handicaps and can complete the hat-trick in the Cambridgeshire. Greek Order looked to have been let into handicaps lightly based on some strong placed form in novice company and he proved that point at Sandown in May, providing his yard with a first winner since January despite refusing to settle. It was another 12 weeks before Greek Order returned at Newbury last month, but he brushed aside that absence to register an impressive success, showing a good turn of foot off a steady pace to storm four and a half lengths clear. He looked like a colt going places on that occasion and, with more still to come, a 10lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop him, particularly with the Charlton yard in such good form.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

