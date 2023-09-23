Unlimited showed something to work with in three starts in novices and, having been gelded, he raised his game to make a successful handicap debut at Newbury last month, winning with more in hand than the margin of a length and a quarter might suggest after being held up in a steadily-run race. Unlimited had to work hard to defy a penalty at Kempton last time, but he did well to overhaul a thriving rival who had the run of the race, and it was notable how the front pair pulled seven lengths clear of the third. He clocked a notable sectional time to prevail at Kempton, showing he's capable of a bigger effort under the right circumstances, and a 5 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this progressive three-year-old from completing the hat-trick.

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.