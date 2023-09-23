The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Unlimited showed something to work with in three starts in novices and, having been gelded, he raised his game to make a successful handicap debut at Newbury last month, winning with more in hand than the margin of a length and a quarter might suggest after being held up in a steadily-run race. Unlimited had to work hard to defy a penalty at Kempton last time, but he did well to overhaul a thriving rival who had the run of the race, and it was notable how the front pair pulled seven lengths clear of the third. He clocked a notable sectional time to prevail at Kempton, showing he's capable of a bigger effort under the right circumstances, and a 5 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this progressive three-year-old from completing the hat-trick.
