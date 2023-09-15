Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
19:57 · FRI September 15, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Artisan Dancer - 14:33 Lingfield

Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Artisan Dancer bounced back from some disappointing displays to get off the mark at Southwell last month and he did well to follow up at Chelmsford last time having been held up in a race run at a steady gallop. Artisan Dancer picked up strongly in the straight to score by a neck, and the closing sectional he recorded there suggests that his effort can be upgraded. He still looks well treated following another 4 lb rise in the weights and can cope with this further step up in trip to complete the hat-trick.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

