Artisan Dancer bounced back from some disappointing displays to get off the mark at Southwell last month and he did well to follow up at Chelmsford last time having been held up in a race run at a steady gallop. Artisan Dancer picked up strongly in the straight to score by a neck, and the closing sectional he recorded there suggests that his effort can be upgraded. He still looks well treated following another 4 lb rise in the weights and can cope with this further step up in trip to complete the hat-trick.

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.