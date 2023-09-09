Buckaroo developed into a smart colt last season, going down only narrowly in the Ballysax Stakes over a mile and a quarter here on his reappearance before bolting up in a Curragh listed race back at a mile. The style of that smooth four-length success resulted in Buckaroo being sent off second favourite for the Irish 2000 Guineas but he disappointed at the Curragh and then met with a serious setback that kept him off the track for the remainder of the campaign. He proved better than ever when winning over this course and distance on his reappearance in April, though, and he has run to a similar level the last twice to hit the frame in the Prix d'Ispahan and Wolferton Stakes, enhancing his reputation as a smart, reliable and versatile performer. He boasts the best form on offer and, over a track and trip that suit, will take the beating.

