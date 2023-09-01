Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
19:04 · FRI September 01, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Profitable Edge - 14:45 Chester

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Profitable Edge shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up on her first start for David and Nicola Barron at Redcar in June and she built on that to get off the mark at Ripon last month. Profitable Edge raced with zest at the head of affairs at Ripon and kept going well to score in dominant fashion, passing the post two and a half lengths clear. She has proved a different proposition since joining her new yard and, with the potential of more to come, she still looks fairly treated following a 6 lb rise in the weights.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

