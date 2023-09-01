Profitable Edge shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up on her first start for David and Nicola Barron at Redcar in June and she built on that to get off the mark at Ripon last month. Profitable Edge raced with zest at the head of affairs at Ripon and kept going well to score in dominant fashion, passing the post two and a half lengths clear. She has proved a different proposition since joining her new yard and, with the potential of more to come, she still looks fairly treated following a 6 lb rise in the weights.

