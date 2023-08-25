Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
22:06 · FRI August 25, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Grey Fox - 19:20 Windsor

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Grey Fox has been given a chance by the handicapper and he shaped like he is ready to capitalise when third in a competitive handicap at Sandown a couple of weeks ago, staying on well from further back than ideal. He is able to run off the same mark here, which is 3 lb below the rating he defied over this course and distance last season. That was Grey Fox's third win over course and distance and he is entitled to plenty of respect following his recent encouraging effort at Sandown.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

