Grey Fox has been given a chance by the handicapper and he shaped like he is ready to capitalise when third in a competitive handicap at Sandown a couple of weeks ago, staying on well from further back than ideal. He is able to run off the same mark here, which is 3 lb below the rating he defied over this course and distance last season. That was Grey Fox's third win over course and distance and he is entitled to plenty of respect following his recent encouraging effort at Sandown.

