Outgun offered something to work with in novice company last season and he has made a promising start in handicaps this term, hitting the frame in a couple of events over a mile at Newbury. Outgun shaped better than the bare result on both occasions and particularly caught the eye last time when running on well into fourth after meeting plenty of trouble in running. The form of that latest effort is working out very well (four horses won next time out) and Outgun showed enough there to suggest that he's on a lenient mark. The step up to a mile and a quarter shouldn't be an issue and the good form of the Alan King yard is a positive for this unexposed sort.

