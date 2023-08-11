Khinjani is still searching for her first win, but she has shaped with plenty of promise since going handicapping this season and produced her best effort yet when runner-up at Newbury last time, finding only another progressive three-year-old too strong. Khinjani can have that effort upgraded as she sat much closer to the strong pace than the winner, who has won again since to provide a boost for the form, and the way she pulled three and three-quarter lengths clear of the third suggests a 3 lb rise in the weights might underestimate her. The good form of the Ed Walker yard is also in her favour.

