Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
18:24 · FRI August 11, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Khinjani - 15:35 Haydock

Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional Flag, Top-Rated

Khinjani is still searching for her first win, but she has shaped with plenty of promise since going handicapping this season and produced her best effort yet when runner-up at Newbury last time, finding only another progressive three-year-old too strong. Khinjani can have that effort upgraded as she sat much closer to the strong pace than the winner, who has won again since to provide a boost for the form, and the way she pulled three and three-quarter lengths clear of the third suggests a 3 lb rise in the weights might underestimate her. The good form of the Ed Walker yard is also in her favour.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

