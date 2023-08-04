Ryan Moore doesn’t ride many bottom-weights in handicaps, so he takes the eye on father Gary’s One Step Beyond in the closing event of the meeting, a nine-furlong contest. With Moore in the saddle for the first time on a horse that’s normally claimer-ridden, that earns the six-year-old the ‘Jockey Uplift’ Flag. One Step Beyond has done well for his apprentice partners of late, winning three of his last four starts, including at Lingfield in February on his final outing for Roger Ingram. After four months off, he then returned with a win at Kempton in June on his debut for his new stable and defied a career-high mark when landing another apprentice race at Ascot last month. This is a more competitive race, but One Step Beyond won readily last time and is clearly better than ever, so he looks worth a chance for his local stable.

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

