Art Power was an impressive winner of the Greenlands Stakes over six furlongs here in May and that took his record at the Curragh to three wins from as many starts. Art Power ran right up to his best on that occasion, impressing with how he powered four and a quarter lengths clear after racing with zest at the head of affairs, and that is just about the pick of the form on offer. He made no impact in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last month but got back on track when a creditable fourth in the July Cup last week, and the drop back to five furlongs shouldn't prevent a bold bid at a track where he goes so well.