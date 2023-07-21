Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Saturday's racing

By Timeform
17:46 · FRI July 21, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Art Power - 15:10 Curragh

Flags: Horses For Courses, Top-Rated

Art Power was an impressive winner of the Greenlands Stakes over six furlongs here in May and that took his record at the Curragh to three wins from as many starts. Art Power ran right up to his best on that occasion, impressing with how he powered four and a quarter lengths clear after racing with zest at the head of affairs, and that is just about the pick of the form on offer. He made no impact in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last month but got back on track when a creditable fourth in the July Cup last week, and the drop back to five furlongs shouldn't prevent a bold bid at a track where he goes so well.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

