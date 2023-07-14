First Of May offered plenty of encouragement when third on her debut at Leicester last October and she stepped forward on that to get off the mark in an all-weather novice at Newcastle in December. She was next seen at Wolverhampton in May and could hardly have created a better first impression in handicaps, looking well ahead of her mark as she cruised two and a half lengths clear in the straight. First Of May, who is out of a daughter of multiple Group 1 winner Soviet Song, scored in the style of a useful sprinter and looks up to defying a 10 lb rise in the weights. Her chance is helped by the good form of the James Fanshawe yard, while deteriorating conditions aren't a concern as she's by Mayson and ran well on heavy ground on her debut.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

How does Flagged Up work?

Every morning, Timeform’s team of experts analyse the day’s racecards, pinpointing those horses with a Flag who are the most interesting. They then whittle down those punting prospects to pick one bet for you – the best of the day – and give a full reasoning behind each recommendation.