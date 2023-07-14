The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated
First Of May offered plenty of encouragement when third on her debut at Leicester last October and she stepped forward on that to get off the mark in an all-weather novice at Newcastle in December. She was next seen at Wolverhampton in May and could hardly have created a better first impression in handicaps, looking well ahead of her mark as she cruised two and a half lengths clear in the straight. First Of May, who is out of a daughter of multiple Group 1 winner Soviet Song, scored in the style of a useful sprinter and looks up to defying a 10 lb rise in the weights. Her chance is helped by the good form of the James Fanshawe yard, while deteriorating conditions aren't a concern as she's by Mayson and ran well on heavy ground on her debut.
To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
How does Flagged Up work?
Every morning, Timeform’s team of experts analyse the day’s racecards, pinpointing those horses with a Flag who are the most interesting. They then whittle down those punting prospects to pick one bet for you – the best of the day – and give a full reasoning behind each recommendation.