Via Sistina shaped really well when finishing runner-up on her first start for George Boughey in the Group 3 Pride Stakes at Newmarket in October (was previously trained by Joseph Tuite) and she then justified support to land a similar event at Toulouse the following month. Via Sistina took her form to another level, though, when bolting up in the Group 2 Dahlia Stakes on her return at Newmarket in May, not needing to come off the bridle to score by six lengths. That very smart performance was just about the best in the race's history and gives Via Sistina strong claims here on her first crack at a Group 1 - she is at least 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

