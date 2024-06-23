The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated
Liberty Breeze ran well when a close-up fourth on her return to action at Catterick a couple of weeks ago, keeping on nicely to be beaten little more than three-quarters of a length. That effort was all the more encouraging as Liberty Breeze tends to progress with a run under her belt so she is one to be interested in off the same mark here (she's only 2 lb higher than her last winning mark).
