Purple Martini needed the run on her return at Thirsk last month but she stepped up on that when runner-up at Musselburgh 17 days ago, keeping on well and clocking a good closing sectional having been caught further back than ideal. The progressive winner, Kelpie Grey, has won again since to give a boost to the form and Purple Martini looks well treated off the same mark here, which is 1 lb lower than her last winning rating. Her best form has been over seven furlongs, so the mile here asks a new question, but she has strong claims on the figures and is 6 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

