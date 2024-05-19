The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Sectional Flag, Top-Rated
Purple Martini needed the run on her return at Thirsk last month but she stepped up on that when runner-up at Musselburgh 17 days ago, keeping on well and clocking a good closing sectional having been caught further back than ideal. The progressive winner, Kelpie Grey, has won again since to give a boost to the form and Purple Martini looks well treated off the same mark here, which is 1 lb lower than her last winning rating. Her best form has been over seven furlongs, so the mile here asks a new question, but she has strong claims on the figures and is 6 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.