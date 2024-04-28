Pique' is related to numerous winners, all of which showed their best form over middle distances, and she looks particularly interesting now moving up in trip and making her handicap debut. She has shaped with promise in three qualifying runs so far, travelling smoothly over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton last time, but not at all given a hard time. Pique' has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind and an opening mark of 70 may well underestimate her.