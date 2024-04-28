The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Pique' is related to numerous winners, all of which showed their best form over middle distances, and she looks particularly interesting now moving up in trip and making her handicap debut. She has shaped with promise in three qualifying runs so far, travelling smoothly over an extended nine furlongs at Wolverhampton last time, but not at all given a hard time. Pique' has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind and an opening mark of 70 may well underestimate her.
