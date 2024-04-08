Aerospace wasn't beaten far by Emily Upjohn on his debut at Wolverhampton in 2021 and he finished third to subsequent Great Voltigeur winner at Windsor in 2022 on his final start for John & Thady Gosden. He clearly hasn't been the easiest to train, but he defied a 23-month absence when making a winning start for these connections at Wolverhampton last month, and he should have plenty more to offer now entering handicaps. He beat the favourite with ease that day and his performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account. An opening mark of 85 looks workable and there is plenty to like about his chance.