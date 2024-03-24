Bampton Star produced his most encouraging effort over hurdles when runner-up at Lingfield on his reappearance and handicap debut last month and he improved again to make a successful start over fences over this course and distance 17 days ago. Bampton Star, who was fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, showed a good attitude to wear down the runner-up with the pair well clear of the remainder. He's going the right way and still looks well treated following a 6 lb rise in the weights so ought to give another good account, particularly as trainer Jeremy Scott's team are in such good order (he's had four winners from his last ten runners).

