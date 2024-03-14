Hello Sunshine is the subject of a Timeform ‘Jockey Uplift’ on Monday, with the George Baker-trained mare likely to benefit from the services of Freddie Gingell and his 5 lb claim.

Hello Sunshine won at Plumpton (by 11 lengths from Sandalwood) in May but ran poorly last time after a nine-month absence. She has been given five weeks to get over that and, returned to a more suitable trip and eased in grade, looks sure to run well in what looks a very modest race.