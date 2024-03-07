The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Just Over Land – 15:10 Taunton Flags: Hot Trainer, Horse In Focus

JUST OVER LAND was off for 12 weeks (had a breathing operation) before landing a five-runner conditional jockeys’ handicap at Lingfield last time by 18 lengths from Activist (who has since won his next two starts). Soft ground clearly holds no fears for Just Over Land, who looked a class apart when making all when winning last time, and, open to further improvement, he looks capable of shrugging off a 10 lb rise in the weights.

