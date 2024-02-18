Epsom Faithfull went without a win in 2023 but she tumbled in the weights as a result and has already taken advantage of her reduced mark on a couple of occasions here this year. After shaping with encouragement in third on her reappearance here last month, Epsom Faithfull stepped up on that to land a seven-furlong handicap and then did well to follow up over this distance of a mile, picking up strongly from further back than ideal in a steadily-run race. She has edged up another 3 lb but remains well treated on her old form so looks up to completing the hat-trick.

