Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
16:42 · SUN February 11, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Tribal Wisdom - 19:30 Wolverhampton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Tribal Wisdom had dropped a long way in the weights since starting out for Ian Williams last May (was previously trained by Charlie Appleby) but he took advantage of that falling mark at Lingfield last month, running out a ready two-length winner. That form has been franked by the runner-up going one better on his next start and Tribal Wisdom, who scored with plenty in hand, appeals as the type to run up a sequence now that he's back in good order. He can brush aside a 7 lb rise in the weights.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

