Tribal Wisdom had dropped a long way in the weights since starting out for Ian Williams last May (was previously trained by Charlie Appleby) but he took advantage of that falling mark at Lingfield last month, running out a ready two-length winner. That form has been franked by the runner-up going one better on his next start and Tribal Wisdom, who scored with plenty in hand, appeals as the type to run up a sequence now that he's back in good order. He can brush aside a 7 lb rise in the weights.

