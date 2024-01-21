Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
16:13 · SUN January 21, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Eagle's Realm - 15:50 Newcastle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Eagle's Realm has been in excellent form since returned to the Flat, winning his last three starts on the all-weather, the latest of which came over a mile and three quarter at Southwell in November. The manner of that victory suggests he has even more to offer in this sphere, scoring by half a length, but having much more in hand than the official margin suggests given he didn't do anything once hitting the front. Eagle's Realm has been freshened up since and is just 2 lb higher in the weights, so he has to be of big interest back over two miles, given he was impressive over this course and distance two starts back.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

