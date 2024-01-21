Eagle's Realm has been in excellent form since returned to the Flat, winning his last three starts on the all-weather, the latest of which came over a mile and three quarter at Southwell in November. The manner of that victory suggests he has even more to offer in this sphere, scoring by half a length, but having much more in hand than the official margin suggests given he didn't do anything once hitting the front. Eagle's Realm has been freshened up since and is just 2 lb higher in the weights, so he has to be of big interest back over two miles, given he was impressive over this course and distance two starts back.