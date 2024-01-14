Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
20:17 · SUN January 14, 2024

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Mordor - 12:55 Punchestown

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Mordor, a lightly-raced maiden on the Flat for David Simcock, made an encouraging start over hurdles for Gordon Elliott when third in what is traditionally a strong event at Leopardstown last month and he is entitled to improve for that experience. Mordor travelled well in mid-division, made headway after three out and was in with every chance at the last, but, in a contest run on extremely testing ground, he had no more to offer up the run-in and was ultimately beaten seven and a half lengths in third. Conditions aren't likely to be so taxing at Punchestown on Monday and that should suit Mordor given how powerfully this Flat recruit travelled at Leopardstown.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

