Mordor , a lightly-raced maiden on the Flat for David Simcock, made an encouraging start over hurdles for Gordon Elliott when third in what is traditionally a strong event at Leopardstown last month and he is entitled to improve for that experience. Mordor travelled well in mid-division, made headway after three out and was in with every chance at the last, but, in a contest run on extremely testing ground, he had no more to offer up the run-in and was ultimately beaten seven and a half lengths in third. Conditions aren't likely to be so taxing at Punchestown on Monday and that should suit Mordor given how powerfully this Flat recruit travelled at Leopardstown.

