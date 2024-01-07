The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

The Caltonian - 19:00 Newcastle Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

The Caltonian has been in excellent order this winter and registered his third win of the all-weather campaign when landing a six-furlong handicap here 11 days ago. The Caltonian was an unlucky loser at Wolverhampton on his penultimate start as he was short of room in the straight, but he gained compensation with plenty in hand at this venue last time, bounding two and a quarter lengths clear. The Caltonian has largely been campaigned over further than the minimum trip but he ran well over this course and distance three starts ago, while the strength with which he travelled over six furlongs last time is also encouraging. He is in superb order and hails from a yard in good form so looks up to defying an 8 lb higher mark.

