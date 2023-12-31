There are a few interesting, progressive sorts in this handicap hurdle, none more so than Ed Keeper who built on a promising comeback at Ascot to win a strong handicap hurdle at Newbury four weeks ago. Ed Keeper progressed well in maiden company last season, getting off the mark at the third attempt at Bangor, and he has raised his game in handicaps this term, looking like an improving youngster to keep on side when scoring at Newbury. Ed Keeper proved really well suited by the step up to three miles at Newbury, moving fluently through the contest before storming five and a half lengths clear on the run-in, and a 9 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this promising stayer.

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.