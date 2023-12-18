Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
09:11 · MON December 18, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Handsome Chap - 17:30 Wolverhampton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional, Top Rated

Handsome Chap's sales price increased at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he made a most promising debut over course and distance last month, beaten only by another newcomer who was much stronger in the betting. He left the impression he was in much need of the experience, going a bit in snatches but hitting the line strongly once the penny started to drop in the latter stages. That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and, given he wasn't at all given a hard time, he looks a sure-fire improver who already sets a good standard in this field. 

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

