Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional, Top Rated
Handsome Chap's sales price increased at the breeze-ups earlier this year and he made a most promising debut over course and distance last month, beaten only by another newcomer who was much stronger in the betting. He left the impression he was in much need of the experience, going a bit in snatches but hitting the line strongly once the penny started to drop in the latter stages. That performance can be marked up further when taking sectionals into account and, given he wasn't at all given a hard time, he looks a sure-fire improver who already sets a good standard in this field.
