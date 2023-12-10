Ned Tanner shaped as if in need of the outing on his return at Carlisle in October but he raised his game when runner-up at Kelso last month, leaving the impression that he should have won after conceding first run and suffering a bit of late interference. Ned Tanner ran on strongly over that shorter trip without being able to reel in the winner, who benefitted from a well-judged front-running ride, but he showed enough to suggest that he's on a mark he can defy. The continued good form of the Nick Alexander team is another positive for Ned Tanner.

