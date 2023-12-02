First of May is unbeaten in two starts over this course and distance and her win here last time was a career best following a series of below-par efforts, earning a notable sectional upgrade as she kept on well to win by three quarters of a length. Still relatively low mileage after just seven starts, she may yet have a bigger effort in the locker under these conditions and remains one to be interested in from a 4lb higher mark for James Fanshawe, who has his team in good nick (73% of horses running to form).

