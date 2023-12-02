The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
First of May is unbeaten in two starts over this course and distance and her win here last time was a career best following a series of below-par efforts, earning a notable sectional upgrade as she kept on well to win by three quarters of a length. Still relatively low mileage after just seven starts, she may yet have a bigger effort in the locker under these conditions and remains one to be interested in from a 4lb higher mark for James Fanshawe, who has his team in good nick (73% of horses running to form).
