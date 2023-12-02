Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
14:42 · SUN December 03, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

First of May - 19:00 Wolverhampton

Flags: Sectional, Timeform Top Rated, Hot Trainer

First of May is unbeaten in two starts over this course and distance and her win here last time was a career best following a series of below-par efforts, earning a notable sectional upgrade as she kept on well to win by three quarters of a length. Still relatively low mileage after just seven starts, she may yet have a bigger effort in the locker under these conditions and remains one to be interested in from a 4lb higher mark for James Fanshawe, who has his team in good nick (73% of horses running to form).

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

