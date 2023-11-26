Captain Marvellous wasn't fancied in the betting but produced a highly-promising first effort in a similar event over course and distance last month, the only newcomer to make an impact and moving into the race stylishly. He loomed up approaching two out but an awkward jump at the last didn't do him any favours and he was unable to go with the winner on the run-in. That experience won't be lost on him and that form is working out well - the third and fourth both won next time - so with improvement forthcoming, he should go very close.