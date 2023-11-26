The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flag: Top Rated
Captain Marvellous wasn't fancied in the betting but produced a highly-promising first effort in a similar event over course and distance last month, the only newcomer to make an impact and moving into the race stylishly. He loomed up approaching two out but an awkward jump at the last didn't do him any favours and he was unable to go with the winner on the run-in. That experience won't be lost on him and that form is working out well - the third and fourth both won next time - so with improvement forthcoming, he should go very close.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.