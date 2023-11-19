Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
17:06 · SUN November 19, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Royal Tapestry - 17:00 Kempton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Royal Tapestry was well backed and showed improved form on his handicap debut over a mile at Lingfield earlier this month, not as well positioned as the eventual winner but staying on strongly to the line, and he confirmed that impression when opening his account over the same course and distance 13 days ago. He was given a confident ride on that occasion, making good headway in he final furlong and scoring with a bit more in hand than the official margin suggests. A subsequent 5 lb rise is workable and he is expected to follow up in this deeper race.

What are the Flags?

Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING