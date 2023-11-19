Royal Tapestry was well backed and showed improved form on his handicap debut over a mile at Lingfield earlier this month, not as well positioned as the eventual winner but staying on strongly to the line, and he confirmed that impression when opening his account over the same course and distance 13 days ago. He was given a confident ride on that occasion, making good headway in he final furlong and scoring with a bit more in hand than the official margin suggests. A subsequent 5 lb rise is workable and he is expected to follow up in this deeper race.