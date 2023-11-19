The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated
Royal Tapestry was well backed and showed improved form on his handicap debut over a mile at Lingfield earlier this month, not as well positioned as the eventual winner but staying on strongly to the line, and he confirmed that impression when opening his account over the same course and distance 13 days ago. He was given a confident ride on that occasion, making good headway in he final furlong and scoring with a bit more in hand than the official margin suggests. A subsequent 5 lb rise is workable and he is expected to follow up in this deeper race.
Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.