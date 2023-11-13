Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
08:53 · MON November 13, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Petticoat Lucy - 15:30 Kempton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Petticoat Lucy showed fair form over hurdles, but she has shown improved form since sent over fences, making a winning start in this sphere at Newton Abbot in May, and following up in grand style on her return from five months off at Exeter 20 days ago. She had tended to jump to her left over hurdles but there has been no evidence of that so far over fences, impressing with her jumping, and the manner of her latest success suggests she can stay ahead of the handicapper for a while yet.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

