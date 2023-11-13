Petticoat Lucy showed fair form over hurdles, but she has shown improved form since sent over fences, making a winning start in this sphere at Newton Abbot in May, and following up in grand style on her return from five months off at Exeter 20 days ago. She had tended to jump to her left over hurdles but there has been no evidence of that so far over fences, impressing with her jumping, and the manner of her latest success suggests she can stay ahead of the handicapper for a while yet.