Completed cost 100,000 guineas as a yearling and made a promising debut at Southwell earlier this month, seemingly lacking something in sharpness early on, but growing into the race well, beaten only by the favourite who had shown plenty previously. She was upset in the stalls and missed the break, but she made up plenty of ground in the straight without being unduly punished. Completed will stay further in time, but this trip is fine for now and, with this stiffer track expected to suit, she makes plenty of appeal on the back of her debut effort.
