Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
17:07 · SUN October 22, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

The Caltonian - 15:35 Wolverhampton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated

The Caltonian was most impressive when landing a gamble at Newcastle last week, looking transformed by first-time blinkers and a switch to the all-weather. He travelled strongly in mid-division and quickly put the race to bed once getting a gap on the inner a furlong out, forging clear to land the spoils by five lengths. This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but it goes without saying that The Caltonian is potentially very well treated under a 5lb penalty if arriving in the same sort of form.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING