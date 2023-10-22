The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.
Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated
The Caltonian was most impressive when landing a gamble at Newcastle last week, looking transformed by first-time blinkers and a switch to the all-weather. He travelled strongly in mid-division and quickly put the race to bed once getting a gap on the inner a furlong out, forging clear to land the spoils by five lengths. This will be a quicker-than-ideal turnaround, but it goes without saying that The Caltonian is potentially very well treated under a 5lb penalty if arriving in the same sort of form.
