Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
16:38 · SUN October 15, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Elzaam Blue - 19:00 Kempton

Flags: Horse In Focus, Sectional, Timeform Top Rated

Elzaam Blue produced a career-best effort to get his head back in front over this course and distance 12 days ago, only winning by a short head but looking value for extra having been caught further back than ideal. The most impressive aspect of his performance was how much ground he made up in the final furlong alone, recording a notably fast closing sectional. This will be tougher following a 6lb rise in the weights, but Elzaam Blue has made a good start for the Jamie Osborne yard and another big run seems assured as he seeks a fourth win of 2023.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

