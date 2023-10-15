Elzaam Blue produced a career-best effort to get his head back in front over this course and distance 12 days ago, only winning by a short head but looking value for extra having been caught further back than ideal. The most impressive aspect of his performance was how much ground he made up in the final furlong alone, recording a notably fast closing sectional. This will be tougher following a 6lb rise in the weights, but Elzaam Blue has made a good start for the Jamie Osborne yard and another big run seems assured as he seeks a fourth win of 2023.

