Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
16:08 · SUN October 08, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Dream of Mischief - 15:20 Windsor

Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated

Dream of Mischief very much caught the eye when finishing third at Lingfield 13 days ago, passing the post just half a length behind the winner and leaving the impression he might have won if he’d made his effort a bit sooner. He was still on the bridle entering the straight but simply had too much to do, impressing with the way he came home to be nearest at the finish. He is only 1lb higher in the weights today and one to be interested in again as he seeks a second course-and-distance win of the campaign.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

