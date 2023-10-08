Dream of Mischief very much caught the eye when finishing third at Lingfield 13 days ago, passing the post just half a length behind the winner and leaving the impression he might have won if he’d made his effort a bit sooner. He was still on the bridle entering the straight but simply had too much to do, impressing with the way he came home to be nearest at the finish. He is only 1lb higher in the weights today and one to be interested in again as he seeks a second course-and-distance win of the campaign.

