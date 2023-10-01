Rodborough showed much-improved form after being fitted with cheekpieces to register back-to-back wins at Southwell in August, first getting off the mark by two and a half lengths and then defying a penalty to follow up eight days later. She set a strong early tempo on the last occasion and still had enough in reserve to battle back when challenged in the final furlong, ultimately getting the verdict by half a length. This demands more up another 5 lb, but Rodborough is clearly going the right way and looks capable of completing the hat-trick.

