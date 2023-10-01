Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
15:37 · SUN October 01, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Rodborough - 19:30 Newcastle

Flags: Horse In Focus, Timeform Top Rated

Rodborough showed much-improved form after being fitted with cheekpieces to register back-to-back wins at Southwell in August, first getting off the mark by two and a half lengths and then defying a penalty to follow up eight days later. She set a strong early tempo on the last occasion and still had enough in reserve to battle back when challenged in the final furlong, ultimately getting the verdict by half a length. This demands more up another 5 lb, but Rodborough is clearly going the right way and looks capable of completing the hat-trick.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING