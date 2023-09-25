Believe You Me was well backed at Chepstow on her latest start and she justified that support with a comprehensive victory to get off the mark. Believe You Me travelled fluently and it was impressive how quickly she put the race to bed when shaken up over a couple of furlongs out, ultimately passing the post three and three-quarter lengths clear of the runner-up who was four and a quarter lengths ahead of the third. That victory was achieved over seven furlongs but she should be suited by stepping back up in trip here and, given the ease of that success, a 6 lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent her from striking on her return from a couple of months off.

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.