Uncle Dick is bidding for a third course-and-distance success in the space of a month and lines up from the same mark as when winning in comfortable fashion here last week, staying on well from rear to land the spoils by three lengths. The sounder surface today won’t hold any fears for him and there is no reason why he shouldn’t give another good account for the in-form Eve Johnson Houghton stable (75% of horses running to form).

