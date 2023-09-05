King Lear has an excellent pedigree, by Galileo and out of a multiple Group 1-winning mare, and he built on the considerable promise of his debut when opening his account with plenty to spare at Nottingham last month. He was well backed and never gave his supporters an ounce of worry, always travelling strongly and displaying a smart turn of foot to quickly settle matters over two furlongs out. That was a fair race and King Lear was in a different league to his opposition and, open to further improvement, he should take plenty of stopping in his follow-up bid.

