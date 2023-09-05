Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
08:56 · TUE September 05, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

King Lear - 16:30 Goodwood

Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated

King Lear has an excellent pedigree, by Galileo and out of a multiple Group 1-winning mare, and he built on the considerable promise of his debut when opening his account with plenty to spare at Nottingham last month. He was well backed and never gave his supporters an ounce of worry, always travelling strongly and displaying a smart turn of foot to quickly settle matters over two furlongs out. That was a fair race and King Lear was in a different league to his opposition and, open to further improvement, he should take plenty of stopping in his follow-up bid.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

