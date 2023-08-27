Sporting Life
Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
15:33 · SUN August 27, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Seven Questions - 15:35 Ripon

Flag: Horse In Focus

Seven Questions built on previous promise to open his account in a five-furlong maiden at Yarmouth and has really taken off since, following up under a penalty over course and distance at the start of this month and proving his opening mark all wrong when completing a hat-trick at Leicester 15 days ago. He was hampered at the start but still found himself in a prominent position, leading on the bridle after halfway and quickened clear entering the final furlong, closed down only late on when he had the race in the bag. Seven Questions looks ready for this step up in grade and is very much a sprinter to keep on the right side.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Most Followed

