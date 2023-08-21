Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

Topo Chico was all of the rage in the betting on her debut for David Loughnane and produced a career-best effort to make a winning start for the yard at Windsor eight days ago, picking up from the rear in really promising fashion given how lightly raced as a sprinter and on turf she is. That was an impressive performance, scoring by four and a quarter lengths, so it is no surprise to see connections turn her out under a penalty, and she will be hard to beat if in the same form.

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here .

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.