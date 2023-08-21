Sporting Life
Flagged Up2

Timeform Flagged Up selection for Monday's racing

By Timeform
10:44 · MON August 21, 2023

The latest selection based on Timeform Flags has been published. Check it out here.

Topo Chico - 18:20 Lingfield

Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Topo Chico was all of the rage in the betting on her debut for David Loughnane and produced a career-best effort to make a winning start for the yard at Windsor eight days ago, picking up from the rear in really promising fashion given how lightly raced as a sprinter and on turf she is. That was an impressive performance, scoring by four and a quarter lengths, so it is no surprise to see connections turn her out under a penalty, and she will be hard to beat if in the same form.

What are the Flags?

To help, Timeform have eight premium ‘Flags’ which quickly and simply identify a horse of interest with the help of handy graphics and symbols. Learn more about Flags here.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

